Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,908 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after buying an additional 8,085,447 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,989,000 after buying an additional 775,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,627,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $51.68 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

