Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,417,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,992,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,291,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

SKLZ opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

