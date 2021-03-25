Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:LMPMY)

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.
Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.
About Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing
