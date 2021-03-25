Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

