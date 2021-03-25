Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading Down 21.4% Over Last Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $744,747.42 and approximately $115,958.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.00451382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00057595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00179358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.69 or 0.00760021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00075062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.