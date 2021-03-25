Loki (LOKI) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,506.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.22 or 0.03095290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.17 or 0.00335530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.08 or 0.00914320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.84 or 0.00414880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.77 or 0.00370955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.74 or 0.00239484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00021610 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

