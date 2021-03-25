Marietta Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,999 shares of company stock worth $13,778,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

