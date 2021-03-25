Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $357.73. 66,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.00 and a 200-day moving average of $338.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $227.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The firm has a market cap of $355.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.53.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

