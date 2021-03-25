Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch Sells 31,246 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $902,384.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,642,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,534,460.52.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $14,781,460.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Leslie Stretch sold 172,940 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $7,026,552.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,392,715.76.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $3,206,683.48.

MDLA opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 22.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 169.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Medallia by 108.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 79,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLA. Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.