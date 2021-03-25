Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch Sells 31,246 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $902,384.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,642,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,534,460.52.
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $14,781,460.00.
- On Monday, January 25th, Leslie Stretch sold 172,940 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $7,026,552.20.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,392,715.76.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $3,206,683.48.
MDLA opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 22.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 169.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Medallia by 108.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 79,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLA. Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.
About Medallia
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
