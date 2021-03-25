Morgan Stanley Raises Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $67.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.35.

Shares of ED opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

