Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%.

Shares of NMM stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.16. 20,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,348. The firm has a market cap of $300.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

NMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

