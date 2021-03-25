Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%.
Shares of NMM stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.16. 20,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,348. The firm has a market cap of $300.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.
About Navios Maritime Partners
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.
Read More: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.