Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $308,779.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.30 or 0.00154562 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,703,739 coins and its circulating supply is 77,261,169 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

