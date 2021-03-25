NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NXGPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

NXGPY stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.88. 513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275. NEXT has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

