Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Trading Up 15% This Week

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $17.40 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn token can now be purchased for approximately $269.95 or 0.00513453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.33 or 0.00453318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00058140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00173741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.73 or 0.00811660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00049923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00075491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Token Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,461 tokens. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

Non-Fungible Yearn Token Trading

