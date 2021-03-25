Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,886,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

