ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 83,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,755. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 318.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 25.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

