OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR) Trading Up 0%

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2021

OSRAM Licht AG (FRA:OSR) shares were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €52.36 ($61.60) and last traded at €52.28 ($61.51). Approximately 71,529 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.26 ($61.48).

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSR shares. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of OSRAM Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €45.54 ($53.58) price objective on shares of OSRAM Licht and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.04 ($52.99).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.07.

About OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit