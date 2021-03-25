OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR) Trading Up 0%

OSRAM Licht AG (FRA:OSR) shares were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €52.36 ($61.60) and last traded at €52.28 ($61.51). Approximately 71,529 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.26 ($61.48).

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSR shares. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of OSRAM Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €45.54 ($53.58) price objective on shares of OSRAM Licht and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.04 ($52.99).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.07.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

