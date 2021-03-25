Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.95-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.51 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.80-3.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of OXM stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.86. 2,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,073. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $94.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

