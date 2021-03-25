PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Tops $11.99

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $469.06 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $11.99 or 0.00022901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.96 or 0.00452584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00058442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00172708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.08 or 0.00762219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00049740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00075236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 232,892,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,475 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.