PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,730.36 or 0.03301757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $104.10 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00024249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00050643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.22 or 0.00643453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00063384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023897 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAXG is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

