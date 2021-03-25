PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Raised by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 219.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $14,931,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.89. 358,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,907,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.07. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $272.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

