Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 669,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,560,000 after buying an additional 112,570 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

