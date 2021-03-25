Pier Capital LLC Cuts Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.83, for a total value of $4,869,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,470,568 shares in the company, valued at $511,507,667.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,674 shares of company stock worth $55,641,233. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $280.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.71 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.