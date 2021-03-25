Pier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,057 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

