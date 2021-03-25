Pier Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,510,000 after buying an additional 248,154 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,067,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 380,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,463,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,821,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $168.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.84 and its 200 day moving average is $201.96.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,187 shares of company stock valued at $82,715,148. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

