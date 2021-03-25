Pinkcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,655.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $12,655.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.49 or 0.00366822 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004649 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.11 or 0.05780115 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,396,058 coins and its circulating supply is 426,135,622 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

