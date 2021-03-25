Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,801,579 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,997,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,801,579 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,192,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,713,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 955,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,195,000 after buying an additional 104,545 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD opened at $103.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.02. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.