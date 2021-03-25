Principal Street Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Shares of T traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.16. 976,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,947,867. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $215.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

