Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.38-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $519-527 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.6 million.Progress Software also updated its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.72-0.74 EPS.
Shares of PRGS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 317,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.12. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $49.23.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. Wedbush increased their price objective on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.
