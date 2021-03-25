Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.38-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $519-527 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.6 million.Progress Software also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.72-0.74 EPS.

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 317,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.12. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. Wedbush increased their price objective on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

