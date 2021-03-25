QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Shares of QAD stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.48. 2,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. QAD has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.28 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QADA. Sidoti upgraded shares of QAD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

