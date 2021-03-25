Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.06.

OVV traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.23. 455,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion and a PE ratio of -1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.24. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$3.39 and a 52 week high of C$36.30.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

