Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,236 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.36% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $184,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $460.32 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.02 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.24.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

