Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for EOG Resources (EOG)

3/24/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $88.00.

3/22/2021 – EOG Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/17/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/15/2021 – EOG Resources had its “accumulate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Johnson Rice. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – EOG Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

3/8/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $75.00 to $81.00.

2/26/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $65.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,174,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,374. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of -140.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $201,217,000 after acquiring an additional 210,619 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

