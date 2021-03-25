RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RH traded up $31.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $516.37. 21,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. RH has a one year low of $84.61 and a one year high of $540.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

