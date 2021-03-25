RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP lowered its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in RH were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of RH by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get RH alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RH. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.94.

RH stock traded up $12.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $497.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,380. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $485.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.43. RH has a 1-year low of $84.61 and a 1-year high of $540.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.