River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 353,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.38. The stock had a trading volume of 134,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,547. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $424.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.36 and its 200 day moving average is $153.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

