ROAD (ROAD) Price Down 43% This Week

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded 43% lower against the US dollar. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $295,879.11 and approximately $51,421.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.63 or 0.00459057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00058177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.65 or 0.00177930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.86 or 0.00807184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00052610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00075997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.