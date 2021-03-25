Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.57 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($2.57), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SANA traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.22. 1,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,565. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SANA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

