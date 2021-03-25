Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.00-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.55. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.