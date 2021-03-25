Select Equity Group L.P. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51,908 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $205,740,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $9.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,036.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,074. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,079.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,073.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,779.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

