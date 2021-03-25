Sentinel Market Cap Tops $52.81 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $52.81 million and $1.45 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.