Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $273 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.50 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.40 EPS.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $761.19 million, a P/E ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,840. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

