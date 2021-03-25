Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2021

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $273 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.50 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.40 EPS.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $761.19 million, a P/E ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,840. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Earnings History and Estimates for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit