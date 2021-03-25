SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0065

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $301,471.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,321.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.00 or 0.03105779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.00335545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $478.99 or 0.00915473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.81 or 0.00418191 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4,997,069.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.55 or 0.00371841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00240206 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.