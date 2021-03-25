Smith Moore & CO. Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 170.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.30. 17,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,604. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2,391.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

