Smith Moore & CO. Has $745,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,402 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,816,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,714,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.79. 17,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,900. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.