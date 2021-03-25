Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 2,363 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $141,898,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cerner by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,430,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 731,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cerner by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 119.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,854,000 after purchasing an additional 534,805 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Insiders have bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.38. 17,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,141. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.