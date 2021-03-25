SoftVest Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

SoftVest Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,993 shares during the quarter. Silvergate Capital accounts for approximately 1.7% of SoftVest Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SoftVest Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SI traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,383. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.86. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.36 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

