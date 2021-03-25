S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,210,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.00% of S&P Global worth $2,370,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,710,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $350.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.33 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.23.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

