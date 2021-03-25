SPINDLE Trading Down 43.7% This Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 69% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. One SPINDLE token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $574,063.51 and approximately $679.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,438.67 or 0.99871346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.81 or 0.00365308 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.05 or 0.00283864 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.73 or 0.00715599 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00075249 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002798 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 tokens. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars.

