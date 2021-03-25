Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Purchases 53 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell acquired 53 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £125.61 ($164.11).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 24th, Paula Bell purchased 52 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £123.76 ($161.69).
  • On Monday, January 25th, Paula Bell bought 49 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £125.44 ($163.89).

SPT stock traded down GBX 0.36 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 237.14 ($3.10). The stock had a trading volume of 642,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,510. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 241.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 263.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. Spirent Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a GBX 8.18 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

